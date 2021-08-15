Sharon E. Kinkaid, 53, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 with her family by her side. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Terry and Elaine (Flick) Jordan.
Sharon was an avid cat lover. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds outside. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by four children, Tiffany Edye, companion of Eric Whatmore of Middletown, Tarraney Gallo, wife of Aaron of Lancaster, Amanda Runkle, wife of Michael of Elizabethtown, and Tyler Kinkaid, companion of Alexus Grady of Williamsport. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, six siblings: David, Kevin, Terry, Jeffrey, Luann, Michelle and her forever friend Diane.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
