Sharon E. Frankhouser, 80, of Denver, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Wernersville, she was a daughter to the late Catherine Cini and the loving wife to H. Gene Frankhouser, until his passing in 2010.
Sharon was raised by her aunt & uncle, Warren & Louise Wentzel, who had 8 children of their own. She grew up caring for her cousins, who were more like brothers & sisters to her, and watching over many of the neighborhood children. Sharon loved caring for children all her life; their smiles and laughter filled her heart. She loved entertaining them with stickers, arts & crafts, and coloring.
A faithful member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Sharon volunteered in the nursery for 38 years and taught Sunday school. She was a talented quilter, her grandchildren can still recall playing under the quilting frame, watching her hands carefully stitch. She enjoyed puzzles, cooking, and canning. Her warm and welcoming presences will be dearly missed.
Sharon is survived by a daughter, Cindy M. Frankhouser of Denver; two grandchildren, Chad G. Frankhouser (Krystal) of Denver and Krista M. Guldin (Josh) of Gilbertsville; three great-grandchildren, Xander Forney, Lily Guldin, & Olivia Frankhouser; brother, Joe Elacqua of Mohnton; cousins, Terry Wentzel, Linda Lash, Pat Wentzel, Beverly Titus, Steve Wentzel, Deb Brubaker. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by son, Ricky G. Frankhouser; cousins, Warren Wentzel and Barry Wentzel.
Viewings will be held Wed., Sept. 29th from 7 to 9 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Center, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567 and Thurs., Sept. 30th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. The funeral will be Thurs., 10:30 a.m. at church. www.goodfuneral.com
