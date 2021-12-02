Sharon DeHaven Leaman, 85, died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Landis Homes. She was the daughter of the late J. Robert and Camille DeHaven. She was the loving wife of Kenneth L. Leaman.
Sharon graduated from J.P. McCaskey, after, she did volunteer work at Lancashire Hall, and with the Girl’s Scouts, during elections times she served as an election official. Sharon was a devoted worshipper, choir member and Sunday School teacher. She loved to take family trips especially to Long Beach Island. Some of her favorite pastimes were bowling, cooking, playing scrabble and spending time with her very loved family.
In addition to her husband, Kenneth, she is survived by a daughter, Diane Styer (Jerry) of Landisville, PA. 3 grandchildren: Zachary Styer (Deanna), Joshua Styer, and Sarah Styer of Lancaster, PA. Also, 5 great-grandchildren: Lily, Julia, Callie, Darren, and Carter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sharon’s Celebration of Life Funeral Service on Saturday December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 223 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA with Pastor Margaret Kassees officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sharon’s name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Please visit Sharon’s Memorial Page at: