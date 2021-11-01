Sharon D. Atkins, 71 of Columbia, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after a long journey with Alzheimer’s. Born in Marion, VA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Myrtle (Widener) Roten, and the beloved wife of Robert Atkins for over 53 years.
Sharon graduated from Solanco High School and after raising her children to school age began her working career. She worked at Maytown Elementary, Donegal Industries, Wyeth Laboratories, Best Lock Company, and most recently at Lancaster Autohaus. She had a passion to craft and sew, loved shopping, going to yard sales, word search books, and always cooked a great meal. Spending time with family and friends was always important to her. Sharon will always be remembered for her love of the beach and traveling, especially with her husband Bob.
In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her daughter Angela Kreider and son Brian Atkins, 2 grandchildren, Troy Kreider (Andrea) and Nicholaus Atkins, 4 great-grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Tessa, and Aaron, and her 4 siblings, Janet Getz, Shelby Keller, Carmen Frieler, and Robert Roten. She was preceded in death by her brother David Roten and sister Sheila Roten.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those at Compassus Hospice who took extra special care of Sharon during this time. Miriam, Alex, Cassie, Porsha, Ashley, and Maddie – you were a blessing to us all.
A viewing time with friends and family will be held on Wednesday, November 3 from 5-8 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will take place Thursday, November 4 at 11am at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, 1530 Slate Hill Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s name to Nanny’s Nighties, 3893 Sterling Way, Columbia, PA 17512. This organization was founded in honor, now in memory, of Sharon to provide nightgowns to those in need at care facilities. To leave an online condolence, SnyderFuneralHome.com