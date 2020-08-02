Sharon Broome LeFever, 73, formerly of Lancaster, then Manheim, PA passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows, Moravian Manor, and her close group of friends for caring for her during her time there.
Sharon was born in Lancaster, PA, the only child of Edward and Helen Jane (McKelly) Broome. After graduating from JP McCaskey High School, she worked for PP&L. Her career path changed to wife then Mom, kisser of hurts, drier of tears, attender of softball games and cheerleading competitions. Always on the sidelines and in the stands with cheers and support. A secret artist, she enjoyed drawing, painting, calligraphy and crocheting, and even started a small candy business with lifelong friend, Lynn. Sharon later worked at Franklin and Marshall College as a secretary for the Associate Dean of the College/Center for Jewish Life until retiring in 2017. She had a kindness for the underdog, and if you were her friend she would give you her last dime. At her home, she took pride in her flower gardening and loved spending time with the many animal friends that lived there with her. She is loved and will be greatly missed.Surviving is her daughter, Michelle LeFever married to John Hughes, Taos, NM.
The family will receive friends at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.) Friday, August 7th from 10am to 12pm. Service and interment will be private. Masks and social distance is required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Lancaster Humane League at humanepa.org.
