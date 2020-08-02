Sharon Baker Showalter, 77, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 with family by her side. Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Hazel Hershey (McElroy) Baker. She was the wife of Clayton H. Showalter with whom she celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Sharon is survived by two children, Amy, wife of Glenn Scott of Mount Union, PA and Clayton Showalter, Jr., husband of Debra of Hermantown, MN; a granddaughter, Callie Lynn Showalter; four sisters, Karen Baker Sullivan of Marietta, Marilyn Baker Alarie, wife of Ronald of Lancaster, Lauralee Baker of Marietta, and Hollis Baker, wife of Charles Kauffman of Atglen; and a brother, James Baker, husband of Carol of Monument, CO. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was a 1961 graduate of Donegal High School and attended Lancaster Business School. Throughout the years, Sharon was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Solanco Middle School in Quarryville, PA, Duluth Area Vo-Technical School in Duluth, MN, and eventually retired from the Hempfield School District in Landisville, PA.
Sharon was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Marietta, PA. Her interests were reading, counted cross stitching, crafting, home decorating, and family gatherings.
Sharon was a woman of pride, statement, and style in country, family, creativity, and confidence. She loved traveling with her husband to historic landsites and throughout our National Parks. Sharon always marveled at the magnificence of wildlife and nature. Her favorite place to be, other than with family, was with her husband at their home in Marco Island, FL. Sharon's thoughtfulness, kindness, and loving attention will be sorely missed by all.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 609 North Cherry Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
