Sharon A. Fantazier, 81, of Mountville, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Monday, April 25, 2022 after many years battling Alzheimer's. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Norbert and Gertrude (Newmeyer) King. Sharon was the beloved wife of Richard M. Fantazier, and together they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
After high school, Sharon graduated from the Nursing program at Presbyterian University Hospital and became a registered nurse. She worked in multiple hospitals, and later at Lancaster Family Practice. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, hiking, and camping. She was a member and volunteer of the North Museum of Nature and Science. A devout catholic, she was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lancaster. In addition to her nursing career, she was one of the founding group of Birthright (now A Woman's Concern).
She was a true champion of those in need, dedicating her life not only to her own children, but to the lives of those less fortunate. Her home was a haven for foster babies. She was the life of the party, never missing an opportunity to share stories and laughter around the dining room table- a revolving door of kids, family, and friends. A devoted grandmother, Sharon was bound and determined to attend every sporting event, and special occasion, often crossing the country to do so. She was a special Aunt Sharon to many nieces and nephews (adults and kids alike) who looked forward to receiving her birthday balloons and "no-bake" cookies.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Sharon will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard; four daughters, Laurie Jean Stoner and her husband Brett of Mountville, Anne Elizabeth Thomas and her husband Kevin of Spokane, WA, Lisa Kay Timberlake and her husband Steven of Clarksburg, NJ, and Eileen Marie Seren and her husband Mark of Fort Mill, SC; and 10 beloved grandchildren, Patrick (Kayla), David (Nicki), Ian, John, Andrew, Charlie, Michael, Madelyn, David and Catherine. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Paul King, and sister, Linda Ambrose.
A viewing and time of greeting will take place from 6 8 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where the family will receive guests from 10 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Sharon's memory to A Woman's Concern, 1102 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17603, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com