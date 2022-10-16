Sharon Ann Poole, 79, of Columbia passed away on October 12, 2022. She was born in York to the late Alfred and Corine Taylor Woodling. Sharon leaves behind three children, Wayne, husband of Ricci Poole of Rheems, Michael Poole of Columbia, Susan Poole, wife of Eric Thompson of Columbia; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson.
Sharon will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
