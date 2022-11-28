Sharon A. Mowery, age 74, of Christiana, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Mount Joy Hospice Inpatient Unit. She was the wife of Robert A. Mowery with whom she celebrated 46 years of marriage on April 24th. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Miles R. and Rita Harrison Phenneger. Sharon graduated from Pequea Valley High School, Class of 1966. She was an active member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon. Known as the local church lady, she loved working and attending services at her church. She was an active member and Past Matron of the Chris Penn Chapter 455 Order of the Eastern Star and Cochranville Eastern Star 347, attending many events. She enjoyed playing cards and board games, vacations, reading books, crossword puzzles, bird watching and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 3 children: Amy B. wife of Brian Kreider of Lancaster, Shelley L. Mowery companion of Andrew Nolt of Kirkwood, Kenneth R. Mowery of Quarryville, 4 granddaughters: Hannah, Katelyn, Autumn, Macy, 2 great-granddaughters: Jazmin, Kinsley, 5 siblings: Sheila Myers of IN, Michele Neff of Strasburg, Joann wife of Larry Schultz of OR, Michael Phenneger, AK, Sandra Weber of New Providence, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, December 1, at 11 a.m. at the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville with interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Pastor John Barlow will be officiating. There will be a viewing on Wednesday at the church from 6 to 7:45 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. An Eastern Star service will take place at the church on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Middle Octorara Women's Association and mailed to the church. shiveryfuneralhome.com