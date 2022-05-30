Sharon A. (Graeff) Dougherty, 68, of Rapho Twp., Lancaster Co., passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 in her residence. She was the wife of David A. Dougherty, who died September 25, 2010.
Born in West Reading, she was the daughter and step-daughter of the late Betty Jane (Graeff) Ogden and Lester Ogden. Sharon worked for Datcon, East Petersburg. She was a member of Chiques United Methodist Church, Mount Joy, where she sang in the choir. Sharon enjoyed reading, cross stitch and collecting angels.
Sharon is survived by her children: Melissa A. (Dougherty), wife of Brantley Hamby, York; Heath A. Dougherty, husband of Alicia, Mount Joy; and Jason D. Dougherty, husband of Krystal, Manheim; eight grandchildren: Brett Dougherty, Austin Hamby, Jennifer Bowman, Seth Dougherty, Tyler Dougherty, Jason Dougherty, Jr., Hailey Dougherty and Jazlynn Dougherty; and one great grandson: Zachary. She is also survived by a brother: Allen Ogden, husband of Kathy, Pottsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday at 12:00 noon from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Strausstown Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Friday 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Chiques United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.