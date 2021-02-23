Sharmistha Mallik, 75, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on February 18, 2021. Born in Kolkata, India, she was the daughter of the late Sushil Kumar Das and Bivabhati Das. Sharmistha was the loving wife of Arun with whom she celebrated 40 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2014.
Sharmistha will be remembered for her friendly, nurturing, and caring personality. She was devoted to God and loved her family very dearly. She absolutely loved spending time with Bampi, Donna, and Alex. This was one of the highlights of her life. Her hobbies included listening to Indian classical music especially music by Ravi Shankur, watching Bengali, Hindi, and English movies, and definitely cooking. She was known for her phenomenal restaurant-quality food. Sharmistha was quite the organized, tidy, Domestic Goddess. She loved gardening and planting flowers and many types of vegetables. She used to have a daycare business in her home and loved the joy of children and their laughter in it. Sharmistha will be missed for her warm and shining presence.
A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by son Bampi Raj Mallik, daughter Donna Mallik, and grandson Alexander Johnson. She is also survived by loving relatives in England and India. She was preceded in death by her husband Arun Mallik in 2014.
Guests will be received on Saturday, February 27, 2021 for a time of viewing starting from 2:30 until 3:30PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A Hindu Funeral Service/English Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30PM. There will be Indian food served afterwards in the hospitality room for friends and family to join for a time of fellowship. For those who would like and feel more comfortable, take out will be available. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
