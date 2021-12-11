Sharlene Ann Musselman, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Born in Eden, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merle S. Conrad, Sr., and Suzanna (Althoff) Conrad. She was married to her beloved husband, the late John E. Musselman II, for 41 years.
Sharlene worked as a bartender for 27 years and worked at John Herr’s Village Market at the salad bar until retiring at the age of 84. She enjoyed going to casinos, doing puzzle books, and watching the birds at her feeder. She was an excellent mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Burkhart (Sandy), Walter Burkhart (Ann), Merle Burkhart (Gail), stepson, John Musselman III, sister, Martha Caldwell, brothers, Harry Conrad, Frank Conrad, Ray Conrad, Jr., and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Burkhart, son, Jeffrey Burkhart, sisters, Elsie Karr, Glenda Davies, Nedra Lindberg, and Susanna Fryberger, brothers, Merle S. Conrad, Jr., and Arthur Conrad.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A viewing will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, from 6pm-8pm at The Groffs Family Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Sharlene’s family would like to thank them for a job well done.
