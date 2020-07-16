Shannon Diane Rivera, 43, of Columbia, entered into rest unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Gregory Rivera and Kim, wife of Phillip "Butch" Stevens, Jr.
Shannon had driven truck for various companies. She also helped her dad with his roofing business and worked as a hostess at Lyndon Diner. She was very artistic, which was expressed through drawing and dancing. She was a loving "Ya-Ya" to her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Shannon is survived by her 4 children: Kindred Sky Miller, Irye Rain Miller, Maizzi Moon Heiselman, and Canyon Clay Heiselman; two grandchildren, Ethan and Aria Kenney; a brother, Evan Stojak and a sister, Alyce Mohler.
Private services will take place at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Quarryville. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »