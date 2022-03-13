Shannon B. McCoy, 29, of Millersville, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained from a tragic accident. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Brian J. McCoy of Millersville, and she joins her late mother, Ellen (Tooth) McCoy, who passed in 2020, in heaven.
Shannon considered her daughter, Isabella, her greatest accomplishment, and she loved her fiercely. She is also survived by her sister, Jessica McCoy-Miller, and her brother, Samuel McCoy. Shanny will be deeply missed by her nephews Charlie McCoy, and Pierson and Owen Miller.
A vibrant soul, Shannon enjoyed singing, dancing and spending time with friends and family. She will be missed forever by all those who knew and loved her. We sadly say goodbye to a dear mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering to celebrate Shannon's life which will be held from 5 PM 7 PM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
