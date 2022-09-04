Shane R. Sweigart, 42, of Brownstown, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Stevens to Barbara (Hornberger) Rodman-Myers and the late James R. Sweigart.
Shane was a welder and a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and Willow Street Vo-Tech, class of 1998. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he was bold and daring at heart. He had a huge sense of humor and was often regarded as a prankster. He was very caring and had a smile that lit up a room.
In addition to his mother, Shane is survived by his sister, Heather (Sweigart), fiance of Seth Todd; two nephews, Gage and Clay; step-father, Jeff Myers; step-mother, Vicki Sweigart, and a very devoted, caring friend, LynDee Steiner.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Tim Rodman.
We are so grateful to all of Shane's doctors, nurses, and caregivers over the last 17 years for their care and compassion.
Many years ago Shane chose to be an organ donor, through sightlife.org he was able to gift his corneas.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
