Shane Mitchell Zimmerman, 34, of East Petersburg lost his long battle with addiction on November 18th, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to Dean Zimmerman and Denise Welsh-Barndt and was a lifelong resident of this area. Shane was a graduate of Hempfield High School with the Class of 2005 and was an avid hockey and baseball player. He adored his family, especially his son, Cory, who he loved to take fishing.
Shane leaves behind his parents, Denise Welsh-Barndt, wife of Brian Barndt of East Petersburg, Dean Zimmerman of Millersville; his son, Cory Zimmerman of East Petersburg; sister and step sister, Jessica Zimmerman of East Petersburg, Brandy Barndt of Altoona, PA; maternal grandparents, Nora Welsh, wife of the late Edward Welsh of Marietta; step grandparents, William and Brenda Barndt of Elizabethtown; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William George Zimmerman, Sr. and Jane Barninger Zimmerman.
Due to world events, there will be no formal services at this time. A celebration of Shane's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Nicholas House, 345 Union St, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville