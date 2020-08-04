Shane Michael Gentry, 25, of Manheim, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the beloved son of Timothy "Tim" R. Gentry and Michelle L. High Gentry. Shane was a 2013 graduate of Manheim Central High school. An avid Dallas Cowboys fan and animal lover, he enjoyed video games, fishing, cooking, working out and listening to music. Shane had a loving personality, and infectious laugh, that could make anyone smile.
Surviving in addition to his parents, is a brother, Seth Timothy Gentry companion of Elissa Seagraves, of Mount Joy, paternal grandfather, Ron Gentry, maternal grandmother, Barbara High, three uncles, Mark Gentry, John Gentry, and Michael husband of Rebecca High, one aunt, Denese wife of Christopher Gantz, and numerous cousins and extended family. Preceding him in death is his maternal grandfather, Donald High, and his paternal grandmother, Joan Gentry.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shane's life celebration at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Those desiring may send contributions in Shane's memory to DSAA (Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance) 78 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or to Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, 15 Mount Joy Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family an online condolence, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
