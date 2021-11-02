Shane M. Firestone, 45, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 26, 2021, due to a brief illness.
Shane was born in Ephrata, son of the late Gregory L. Firestone and Carol (Wenrich) Rabold, significant other of Benjamin Keller.
Shane was a 1995 graduate of Ephrata High School and went on to Millersville University, graduating with a fine arts degree.
Shane was a sweet soul, with a sharp wit and never-ending sense of humor. He always found a way to make light of a situation. Shane had a passionate love for art and the outdoors. He loved fishing in the streams and surfing in the ocean.
Always a kid at heart, he couldn’t walk by a claw machine without playing and never passed up the opportunity to watch the movie Jaws.
Shane’s occupation enabled him to make multifaceted friendships, and he was a dear friend to countless people whose lives he enriched.
Shane was a devoted father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and uncle. He will be deeply missed by all of the lives he touched.
As one once said, “You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn how to surf.”
In addition to his mother, Carol, Shane is survived by his daughter, Isabella M. Firestone, and Isabella’s mother, Brittany Kitch-Saez, of Lancaster, PA; sister, Heidi S. (Firestone) Theis, wife of Daniel P. Theis of Ephrata; nieces: Madison S. Theis and Brianna L. Theis of Ephrata; maternal grandmother, Charmaine G. Wenrich of Ephrata; aunt, Linda A. Firestone, companion of Daniel Pannebecker of Ephrata; uncle, William L. Firestone, husband of Lynn (Horst) Firestone of Reamstown; and cousins: Kristin Slovik, wife of Mike Slovik of Stevens and Amy Nedimyer, wife of Doug Nedimyer of Reamstown.
Shane was preceded in death by his father, Gregory L. Firestone in 2001. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Chester Wenrich and his paternal grandparents: William and Patricia Firestone.
Shane’s celebration of life and time of sharing will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens, PA 17578, beginning promptly at 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In memory of Shane, please dress in your favorite flannel…don’t forget your hat!
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a fund to benefit Shane’s daughter Isabella. Please contact Heidi Theis via email at shaneisabellafunds@gmail.com for details on how to donate.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
