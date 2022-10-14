Shane M. Fasig, 33 of Hallam, formerly of Columbia passed away on October 11, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Carol May Fasig and Ted and Judie Kinnard Fasig of Columbia.
Shane was currently employed as a welder and fabricator at Kloeckner Metals, York and previously was employed for nine years at SWF Industrial, Inc. He enjoyed riding his Harley and working on his car and truck.
In addition to his father and stepmother is his daughter, Cassidy Fasig; brother, Michael Fasig; sisters, Daylynn Fasig, companion of Eric Lanich and Jill Capps; his companion of seven years, Tabatha Ring and her daughters Kianna Perry, Kandra Perry and his two beloved dogs Sturgis and Annabelle.
A funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Burial will follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York SPCA.