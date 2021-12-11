Shane E. Spangler, age 54 of Paradise, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Brandywine Hospital. He was the husband of Kim Kunkle Spangler with whom he celebrated 2 years of marriage on November 8th and has been with for a total of 13 years. Born in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Elwood S. and Tena Group Spangler. Shane loved soccer, and in his free time, he loved to coach T-ball and softball, and ride his Indian motorcycle with his wife. Previously, he was a member of the Kinzers Fire Company, Station 45, where he served as chief.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters: Taylor “Maddy” Spangler of Mountville, Allison “Ally” Spangler of Millersville, 2 step-daughters: Tina, wife of Charles Haley of Columbia, Toni, wife of Corry Klopp of Scranton, 5 grandchildren, a sister: Sonya E., wife of Eric Rineer of Lancaster, and his nephew, Hunter Rineer.
There will be a viewing time at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, on Tuesday, December 14th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Jim Davis will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
