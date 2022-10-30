Shane C. Bicking, 54, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, October 24 after a brief period of illness at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was married 27 years to Mimi T. Andrien Bicking. Born in Ft. Belvoir, VA he was the son of Cheryl R. Fox Bicking of New Holland, and the late Douglas C. Bicking.
Shane graduated from Coatesville Area Senior Hight (CASH) in 1986.
Shane had worked for B & C Fasteners in Leola. He was involved as a leader of the Boy Scouts with Pack 148 and Troop 82. He was an alumnus of the Horseshoe Scout Reservation and the Octorara Lodge.
Surviving besides his wife and mother is a daughter, Madeline N. Bicking of Lancaster; two sons, Kaz Bicking and Isaiah James Bicking both of New Holland; two grandsons, Drayvin K. Bicking and Zayne T. Bicking; and a brother, Ethan T. husband of Shannon Bicking of Highpoint, NC. He was preceded in death by a son Zachary Thomas Bicking.
A Celebration of Life Honoring Shane will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, PA on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. The family will greet friends from11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. A potluck style meal with time for fellowship and remembrance will follow. Please check the Caring Bridge App and search for Shane Bicking to follow Shane's story and to get more information regarding his celebration.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
A living tribute »