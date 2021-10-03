Shane Allen Shank, 40, of Ephrata, peacefully embarked upon yet another journey on September 24th from complications of a traumatic brain injury due to an assault nearly two years ago. Shane was the beloved son of Mary Snyder Linger of Ephrata, loving step son of George G. Ries of Lancaster, and son of Russell G. Shank of Elizabethtown. Shane leaves behind his sister, Amanda Ries of Ephrata, and two brothers, David Harnly and Michael Shank, both of Elizabethtown.
Growing up in Lititz, Shane attended Warwick High School. He also called many other places home through his life’s travels including Lancaster, Columbia, Philadelphia and New Jersey.
A unique young man, Shane was locally and lovingly known as Zippoboy. He was a self-taught artist with the natural talent for pen & ink, sculpture, and graffiti. He shared his art through his online community and will be remembered for “Sushi Tails”, his original cartoon based on his cat Sushi. Shane’s interests were unbound and learning about life was his forte. He was an avid music fan and could be found listening to all genres, with a love for Alternative. He enjoyed camping and called Rickett’s Glen a second home. He had a love for movies, books, poetry, and philosophy, and was a great conversationalist.
Shane will be missed beyond what words could say. Friends remembered him as an amazing person with an infectious smile and undeniable Snyder laugh. He was caring and compassionate with the courage few will ever know.
In his own words: “So little to say…my whole life is about trying to understand life. I’ll probably never figure it out…so I’m just gonna try to be happy when I can.”
A Celebration of Shane’s Life will be held from 2 to 4 PM Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations toward the publishing of “Sushi Tails”, which can be sent to Mary L. Linger, at 961 Rettew Mill Road #53, Ephrata, PA 17522.
To send online condolences, please visit: