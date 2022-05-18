Sgt. Justin M. Shenigo

Sgt. Justin M. "Bud" Shenigo, 37, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Born in Manheim, he was the son of Michael A. and Betty J. Quesenberry Shenigo. Bud worked in the loading department for FedEx, Middletown. He previously worked for the former Physicians Support Systems, Inc., Mount Joy. He graduated from Manheim Central High School and York Technical Institute in computer programming. Bud proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in which he served two tours in the Iraq War and received several bronze stars, ribbons and sharpshooter badges.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a brother, Kyle Shenigo of Lititz, paternal grandmother, Barbara Ann (Shirk) Shenigo of Manheim, maternal grandmother, Rose (Mitchell) wife of Nelson Knepp of Lebanon, a niece, Isabella Shenigo, his aunts, Donna Quesenberry, Dana wife of Kevin Dick, and Mary Shenigo, his uncles, Steve Shenigo, Craig husband of Tris Shenigo, and several cousins. Bud will also be deeply missed by his beloved cat, Jack. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Michael A. Shenigo, Sr., maternal grandfather, Ronald L. Quesenberry, and his uncle, John Shenigo.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bud's Funeral Service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn Street, Manheim on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private. Per family's request, please dress casual in Red, White and Blue. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bud's memory to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 East Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Stop Soldier Suicide, P.O. Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com