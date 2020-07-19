Seth A. Nornhold, 16, of Mount Joy, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Richard T. and Kathy (Longenecker) Nornhold of Mount Joy.
Seth was a rising junior at Donegal High School and was also enrolled to begin studies at Millersville University this fall. Seth had a love for music and was a dynamic drummer. His siblings and cousins were close to him and they enjoyed making jokes with one another and laughing. He was devoted to all the different music groups that he played for: The Donegal Marching Band, The Donegal Concert and Jazz Band, HollyBerry Drive, Tucker I'm Scared and the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren Ensembles. He was active in recording and writing new music. He loved to raise chickens. He liked to watch and root for the Philadelphia Eagles and was ecstatic that they were able to finally win a Superbowl!
Seth loved his friends dearly and valued spending time with them, just hanging out, going to concerts, or performing concerts. Seth was active in church with the Tech Team and has been a part of keeping the church's livestream ministry active, both during normal times and especially during the COVID restrictions. He was fond of his pets, which included Eve the Collie Dog, Marshmallow the Cat and Marco Polo the Rooster. If you missed it, Seth was very passionate about drumming and music. He worked hard, he was kind and compassionate.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Percy and Liam Nornhold both of Mount Joy; a maternal grandmother, Peggy Longenecker of Mount Joy; and a paternal grandmother, Linda Nornhold of Elizabethtown.
Seth was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, William "Bill" Longenecker, and a paternal grandfather, Richard Nornhold, Sr.
A life celebration service honoring Seth's life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 PM. The service will be invitation only, but will be simultaneously live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQm-sxJv7yZQPw5h7OWXVw. Due to restrictions on crowd sizes the family has decided to postpone a reception, until a later date and details will follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are being directed to the Donegal Music Association and may be sent to Seth Nornhold Memorial, c/o Donegal Foundation, PO Box 495, Mount Joy, PA. 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com