John J. Speicher, 73, of 536 Mt. Sidney Rd., Lancaster, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, FL.
Funeral services will be held from the Jonathan Speicher residence, 424 Mt. Sidney Rd., Witmer on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. Friends may call from Thursday morning till the time of the service at the Jonathan Speicher residence. Furman's – Leola
