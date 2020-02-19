SERVICES ANNOUNCED Marjorie B. Wenger

Marjorie B. Wenger, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Brethren Village Retirement Community.
A memorial service for Marjorie will take place at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
