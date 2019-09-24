Memorial services for Edward E. Springer, Sr. will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Kopp officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service, Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Lancaster Chapter, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603