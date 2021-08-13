A Prayer Service for Harriett Jane Bronson, of Annapolis, MD, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1 PM. The service will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA with Father Ted Keating officiating. Interment to follow in the Camp Hill Cemetery, Florin, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, Anne Arundel County, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. For directions or more information, please visit Harriett's Memorial Page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Harriett-Bronson