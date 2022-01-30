Doris A. Kauffman, 90 of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Juniper Village.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3725 Concordia Rd., Columbia on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks, will be strictly followed.
Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
