Service Reminder John W. Harnish

A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538 on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3 PM. There is no formal greeting before or after the service. The family requests masks be worn for the service. Interment will be private at Mount Joy Cemetery. Services will be recorded and available on John's obituary page on the funeral home website on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of God of Landisville (address above) or Mental Health of America, Lancaster Chapter, 245 Butler Ave. #245, Lancaster, PA. 17601.