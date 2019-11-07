George K. "Corky" Summy, 76, of Manheim, PA, passed away at home on Saturday afternoon October 26, 2019. He was the husband of Jessica E. Maurer Summy for 13 years on December 22. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertha M. Vogel Summy, in 1995.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday morning November 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Corky's memory to Zion Lutheran Church. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.