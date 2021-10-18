Robert Gary Hanna’s Life Celebration Service will be at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to: the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403, (www.cbf.org), or St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543, (www.stpaullititz.net). To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com