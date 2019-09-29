A memorial service for Dr. Marvin Kauffman, who died on August 15, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Nevin Chapel on the campus of Franklin & Marshall College. A reception with light refreshments will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the GeoScience Building on the F&M campus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either of the following: Yellowstone-Bighorn Research Association (Y.B.R.A.), c/o Dennis McGinnis, P.O. Box 20598, Billings, MT 59104; or Founders Society: Marv Kauffman Field Camp Scholarship Program, c/o Dr. Chris Williams, Department of Earth & Environment, Franklin & Marshall College, P.O. Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003.