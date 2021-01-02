Please come join us for a Celebration of Life service for Boots which will be held on Sunday, January 17th at The American Legion, 300 Cocalico Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Masks and social distancing precautions will be in place. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, and possibly be in a smaller group, 11:30 AM-1:30 PM would be best. Service will be at 1:30 PM.
We encourage anyone that would like to share a memory of Boots, to come prepared and speak at the service. A luncheon will take place afterwards if you choose to stay. FurmanFuneralHome.com
