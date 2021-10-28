Craig E. Peachey, 55, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Belleville, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, on Sunday afternoon, October 3, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of Erma G. Gingerich Peachey and the late Chester M. Peachey. He was the husband of Betsy A. Fazenbaker Peachey for 30 years on February 16.
A gathering to celebrate the lives of Curt and Craig will be held on November 6, 2021 at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17552, at 10:00 am. If desired, contributions may be made to West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday following the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
A living tribute »