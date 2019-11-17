Service Announcement William G. Carlin

William "Bill" Carlin of Lancaster, died Friday, October 11th at St. Anne's Retirement Community in his 94th year. Bill was reunited in Heaven with his late wife, Jean M. Carlin, on what would have been their 67th anniversary.
The middle son of a city-bred family that moved in 1940, to a "run down, farmed out, soil eroded" farm in Coatesville, Bill, at the age of 14, began what would become his passion...farming and poultry. Through his classes in vocational agriculture in high school, Bill and his older brother Walter, developed a plan to bring the land back to productivity. It took 2 years to reap rewards. Land that had produced 25 bushels of corn an acre and 29 bushels of oats an acre in 1939, by 1940 was producing 55 bushels and 52 bushels respectively. At the age of 20, Bill was selected, from a membership of 225,000 boys in the USA, to be Star Farmer of America. Spanning almost 50 years, Bill enjoyed many highlights in his career: representing the USA in the first International Exchange Program with British Young Farmers, being highlighted with his older brother,Walter, on Dupont's Cavalcade of America broadcast "The Fields Are Green" in 1951, and being honored in 1981 as the Pennsylvania Egg Industry man of the year.
A family man, active in his church, volunteer with several non-profit organizations over the years, Bill lived each day with grace, giving back to the community through his many talents...especially his harmonica playing to local residential communities and churches.
He is survived by son: Bill, husband of Merrilee; daughters: Lyn, widow of the late Joe Brubaker; and Ann Kelly. Three grandchildren: Renee Rankin; Justin, husband of Jamie Carlin; Rebecca Carlin. Two great-grandchildren: Alex and Karissa. Three grand-felines: Calvin, Mason, Murphy. One brother: Richard D. Carlin, husband of Janet; sister-in-law Doris, wife of the late Walter D. Carlin.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Mountville Church of Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA 17554. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., prior to the service. Arrangement by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com