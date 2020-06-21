Service Announcement The Rev. David C. Mark

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service for The Rev. David C. Mark on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Rev. John Reiker officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Red Cross, 1804 N. 6th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102 or to your church. All are welcome to greet the family from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M., however 25 will be allowed to remain for the memorial service. Masks will be required.
Please visit Rev. Mark's Memorial Page at: