SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT Muriel Barajikian

The memorial service for Muriel Barajikian has been scheduled for Saturday, August 29th at 1 p.m., at the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise. There will be a time to greet the family from 12 Noon until time of service. Following the service, there will be a luncheon at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA.
If you are planning to join the family for lunch please RSVP to shiveryfh@mac.com to ensure compliance with COVID spacing recommendations. shiveryfuneralhome.com
