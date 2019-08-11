A celebration of the life of James H. "Jim" Africa will take place at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday afternoon, from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Riverview Cemetery, Huntingdon. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Service Announcement James H. "Jim" Africa
