SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT Daniel K. Lake, Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Daniel's Funeral Service at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Daniel's memory to St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602; Bangor Episcopal Church, 2099 Main Street, Narvon, PA 17555 or the Willow Street Lions Club, P.O. Box 26, Willow Street, PA 17584.

