There will be a memorial service, open to family and friends, for Betty J. Black on Friday, July 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, in Lancaster.
Our beloved Aunt Betty passed away this year on February 19th at the age of 91. She is survived by nephews, Doug Slick and his wife Melinda, Jeff Slick and his wife Leigh, Stephen Slick, his wife Laurie and their children Jordan and Zach, John Black, his wife Toni and their sons Ryan and Conner, and Todd Black, and niece Terri Black and her children Mitchell and Kristen Watkins.
