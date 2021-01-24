The family of Barbara Ann Williams would like to announce that a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11 AM at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA 17057 with Chaplain Brian Farling officiating.
A visitation will be held from 10 AM until time of the service. Burial will follow services in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Hummelstown. Prior to the memorial service there will be an Order of the Eastern Star Service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Masonic Village Helping Hands Fund, c/o Human Resources, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.