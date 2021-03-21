SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT Andrew D. Stauffer

Andrew D. Stauffer, 63, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 following a year-long courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA. Those attending are kindly asked to practice CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to ECHOS, 61 East Washington Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The service will be webcast live at https://tinyurl.com/CELCEtown. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
