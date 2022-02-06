Serayah N. Holdren, 25, of Norfolk, VA formerly of Lancaster, PA.
On June 4, 1996, Serayah Nicole Holdren blessed our family with her entrance into this world. She was born in Lebanon, PA at Good Samaritan Hospital, Hyman S. Kaplan Pavilion.
Serayah was educated in the Susquehanna Township SD in Harrisburg, PA and graduated from Lancaster Country Day School in Lancaster, PA in 2014. She graduated from University of Pittsburgh in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Natural Science.
Serayah began her journey toward her Master’s degree in Social Work from Simmons University. She recently started the internship phase of her program in a local community setting in Virginia Beach, VA.
During her time at the University of Pittsburgh, she met her best friend and future husband, Christopher Duncan. They were married on April 9, 2019 and upon Chris' graduation from the Naval Academy, they moved from Pittsburgh, PA to Pensacola, FL and then on to Norfolk, VA.
Serayah worked at the Cheesecake Factory in Virginia Beach where she was admired by friends and coworkers. Serayah loved her yearly visits to Knoebels and trips to the beach. She enjoyed volunteering at Toys for Tots. Serayah was always willing to help others and put them first. Her giving heart will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves to mourn, her husband Lt. Christopher Duncan of Norfolk, VA; her parents, Scott L. Holdren, Jr. of Marietta, PA and Towahna D. Rhim of Mount Joy, PA; her eldest sister, Brianah C. Holdren of Mount Joy, PA and brother Tyler S. Holdren of Brooklyn, NY; maternal and paternal grandparents, in-laws, and a host of family and friends.
Serayah was affectionately named Texas Tornado and Mexican Jumping Bean by Scott because she was conceived in Texas and was active from day one. Serayah was famous as a little girl for saying she had taken her nap, emerging from her bedroom, rubbing the imaginary sleep from her eyes...all in a matter of 15 minutes... only to be told by mommy to go take another nap.
Serayah was a joy in the lives of so many but kept her struggle of mental health, specifically bipolar disorder, close to her inner circle.
If you take nothing away from Serayah's death and life, I implore you to seek help at the first inklings of any mental health battles. Do not try to go it alone, you need to push against your urge to self-isolate. We get it, what if someone labels us, what if they judge us, what if ... what if ... what if...?
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the International Bipolar Foundation, www.ibf.org or the Depression and Biploar Support Alliance, www.dbsalliance.org.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at The Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 5PM-7PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at The Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends and family will be received from 9AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Witness Park, Lititz, PA.
Well, here we are, celebrating Serayah’s life and mourning her death. Serayah entered into rest on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Rest from your weary journey sweet Rayray, your work here is done. Well done babygirl, very well done indeed.