Seranus M. Martin of Mohnton, passed away at the age of 86 years, 7 months and 20 days, at home on Monday, July 13, 2020, from natural causes not related to Covid-19.
He was born November 23, 1933, in Waterloo County, Ontario, Canada, to the late Wesley B. and Sarah B. (Martin) Martin. He shared 62 years of marriage with Viola B. (Martin) Martin.
He was a member of the Denver Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Edgar (Linda) of Fredericksburg, PA, Florence of Brucefield, Ontario, Laurene (Barry) Troyer of Fairview, MI, Elmer (Louise) of Mohnton, PA, and David (Kristina) of Carmelita, Belize, Central America; 22 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren; one brother, Ira, two brothers-in-law, Wesley Sittler and Orvie (Elvina) Wideman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Sittler and Edna Wideman.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00pm at the Denver Mennonite Church, 95 Monroe Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00am at the church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
