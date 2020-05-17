Sebastian Edward Savoca March 23, 1928 - May 12, 2020

S. Edward Savoca passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 92. Born in New York City, New York, Ed was the oldest son of Sam and Catherine Savoca. His father came to the United States from Sicily in 1905 and worked on shoe factory production lines before founding his own shoe factories. The family moved to Lititz, PA in 1938 when Ed was a young boy.
Ed graduated from Lititz High School and was a proud member of their only undefeated, Lancaster County championship-winning football team. He was recruited and offered a football scholarship to Gettysburg College but chose Villanova University. At Villanova, Ed received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and was a member of the Navy ROTC. At Temple University, he obtained a Master's in Business Administration and met the love of his life, Constance Marie (Renna) Savoca of Old Forge, PA, his wife of 66 years. They were married in 1953 at St. John's Catholic Church in El Nido, VA, by The Rev. Matthew Cauwe, with a reception at the Hotel Dupont Plaza in Washington, D.C.
After graduation, he worked as an accountant for Philco Corp. in Philadelphia before serving in the US Army at Fort Meade. He later joined and subsequently owned and operated Alsam Shoe Company. He also founded five other successful shoe companies.
Ed enjoyed tennis, golf, bocce, fishing, frequently traveling the world with family and friends, and volunteering with Special Olympics. One of the joys of his life was frequently visiting his numerous and beloved cousins in Sicily. He was an avid reader of books and newspapers and a great storyteller. He loved to discuss history and politics and was an expert on those subjects, particularly WWII. He enjoyed Villanova men's basketball and all things Villanova throughout his life.
Foremost, he was a loving husband, caring father, doting grandfather and great-grandfather and loyal friend. Ed was devoted to his family and they to him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Samuel E. (husband of Ann Savoca) of Salem, SC and daughters, Cathryn E. Savoca of Philadelphia, Beth MacAlarney (wife of John B. MacAlarney), Lancaster, PA, Karen Rico (wife of John P. Rico) of Pembroke Pines, FL, sister Marie Witkonis of Lancaster, PA, as well as six loving grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed will be missed by all but will be remembered for his sense of humor, strength of character, and the unconditional love he showed to his family and friends.
Friends may also send online condolences at https://www.fredhunters.com/obituaries/. He was a proud supporter of Special Olympics. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made at http://Give.SpecialOlympics.org.
A living tribute »