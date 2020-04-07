Sebastian Constantin "Puiu" Sotirescu, 93, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born in Cluj, Romania, Sebastian was the son of the late Costache, horticulturist, and Sevastia (Mihailescu) Sotirescu, primary school teacher. He was the loving husband of Jana (Temelie) Sotirescu with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Sebastian earned his Master's degree in Economics in Romania and taught as an Economics professor at Braila Economy College in Romania for 35 years until his retirement in 1988. During his career, he trained over 4,000 accountants in rural economy (farming).
Sebastian was a parishioner at St. Andrew Romanian Orthodox Church, Birdsboro, PA. He loved to work on anything mechanical including cars, motorbikes, and engines. A well rounded and educated man, Sebastian enjoyed playing the violin, symphonic music and opera, traveling, fixing things, gardening, reading, talking politics, history, and of course, economics.
In addition to his wife, Sebastian is survived by his son, Dan Sotirescu, M.D., husband of So Hyang Park, M.D., of Lancaster; grandchildren: Christina, Anna, and Michael; and his cousins living in France: Sylviane, Claude, and Michele.
Funeral services for Sebastian will be held at 2PM, Friday, April 10, 2020, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held from 1PM to 2PM. Due to the unfortunate events surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of guests able to enter at a time will be limited to 10 people. Sebastian will be laid to rest at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Sebastian's memory be made to St. Andrew Romanian Orthodox Church, 5640 Boyertown Pike, Birdsboro, PA 19508.
For those who are unable to attend the family invites you to join them for the service at 2PM by live streaming via the link that will appear on the funeral home's obituary page. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
