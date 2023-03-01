Sebastian B. D'Amico, 74, of Conestoga, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Lancaster General Hospital following a lengthy illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Basil and Julia (Lanza) D'Amico. Sebastian was the loving husband of the late Henrietta A. D'Amico, and they shared 39 years of marriage at the time of her passing in August 2017.
Sebastian honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a plumber with the New York City Housing Authority, from where he retired following 20 years of service. He and his late wife enjoyed traveling the world and made several trips to Europe. He especially enjoyed being outdoors and was known to be very meticulous with his lawn. He was an overall generous person with his both his time and talents. He strongly believed in ones right to bear arms, and encouraged others to stand up for what they believed in. A loving family man, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Sebastian is survived by three children: John L. Perdon, Caryn J. Rahner and Barbara J. Woods, as well as 11 grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Mario F. Perdon in 2015, and his brother, Thomas D'Amico.
Viewings for family and friends will take place from 2 4 PM and from 6 8 PM on both Wednesday, March 1st, and Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA, 17603, where a final viewing will begin at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sebastian's memory may be made to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com