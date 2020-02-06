Sean Patrick Lenahan, 22, of Bloomsburg and Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 following a long illness. He was born in Grand Junction, CO and was the son of Dr. James E. and Jennifer L. (McMaster) Lenahan.
Sean was a senior at Bloomsburg University and was studying Mass Communications with a focus in Public Relations and a minor in Marketing. While at Bloomsburg he worked at the Student Recreation Center and he was serving as the 2019-2020 president of the PRSSA, a national organization affiliated with the Public Relations Society of America. He was a hard-working, dedicated student who made the Dean's List every semester and was set to graduate magna cum laude in May.
Sean graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 2016. He enjoyed his role as a member of the yearbook staff at Pequea Valley and Conestoga Valley, serving as editor his senior year.
Family traditions were important to Sean, with one of his favorites being the annual family cookie day before Christmas, where he made a mean chocolate chip cookie (especially the chip-less ones he made for his Grandpa). Sean continued that love of baking at the Oregon Dairy Bakery where he worked during high school and the beginning of college. Sean also enjoyed taking family vacations to Disney World, the most recent being in January of 2020.
Sean was a kind, gentle, creative, compassionate young man who was known for his quick wit and a knack for remembering details. Our hearts are forever broken yet forever thankful for the time that we had with Sean.
Surviving in addition to his parents, is a brother, Kyle R. Lenahan, of Lititz, PA, two uncles, Justin McMaster, husband of Mindy, of Lititz, PA, Robert Lenahan, husband of Janet, of Macon, NC, two aunts, Cathy Welch, wife of Billy, of Chesapeake, VA, Bernadette Mondy, companion of Tal Roberts, of Blacksburg, VA, maternal grandparents, Denny and Paula McMaster, of Manheim, PA, a paternal grandmother, Bernadette Lenahan, of Chesapeake, VA, maternal great-grandparents, John and Betty Wolgemuth, of Palmyra, PA, six cousins, and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Captain Robert P. Lenahan, USN, Retired.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-3PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bloomsburg University PRSSA, c/o Mass Communications 1210, Bloomsburg University, 400 E 2nd St., Bloomsburg PA 17815. Another way to honor Sean's memory is to hug your loved ones often and create loving family traditions.
To send condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »