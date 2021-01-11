Sean M. Brennan

Sean Michael Brennan, 54, of Lititz, transitioned from this life on Wednesday January 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was the husband of Gudrun Eyolfsdottir Brennan with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of Michael F. and Myrna Walsh Brennan. Sean's life- long passion was sales, as he loved working with people. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Sales and Market Development at the award-winning Lancaster, Pennsylvania lead generation company, Track 5. Sean was an integral member of their team and contributed greatly to the company's success over the past 6 years. The Track 5 family will never be the same without him and he will be deeply missed.
Sean was wildly patriotic and had a passionate love for his country. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 1989, ending his career in Iceland where he not only found the love of his life, but his second family and home. Hans verður sárt saknað.
Sean loved the game of football, being a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. A love that grew on the football fields of the Conestoga Valley Buckskins as an All-Star linebacker, where he earned the infamous name "Mad Dog". He also enjoyed playing poker and fishing, but his most important treasure was being with his family.
Sean will be remembered for his larger than life personality, impeccable dance moves, singing songs he thought he knew the words to, and for being a father figure to all who met him. He was always the biggest presence in the room, the life of the party, and a part of him will carry on with everyone who has ever known him.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children: Alla M. Brennan married to Rocky Rivera of Lititz, Vincent Veilleux married to Libby of Edgerton, Ohio, Elizabeth Herr married to Justin of Ephrata, and Aspen, long-time girlfriend to Dustin of Centerville; 7 grandchildren: Kaleb, Kylar, Lathena, Bentley, Juliet, and two on the way; and by his two sisters: Shelly Brennan of Lancaster and Kelly Brennan-Lefever married to Rich Lefever of Lititz. He is also survived by a large number of nephews and nieces both in America and Iceland.
Friends will be received by Sean's family on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 5-8pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Unfortunately, masks will be required to enter the funeral home and both attendance limitations and social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services will be strictly private on Friday, January 15, 2021. The services will be Live streamed Friday beginning at 10:55am via Sean's obituary link at SnyderFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com